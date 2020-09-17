During a Facebook media briefing on Thursday, Dr. Amy Person with the Benton-Franklin Health District says new information indicates that the reopening of schools will not lead to the spread of coronavirus. During the briefing, Person says she is asking school districts to prepare for a return to hybrid learning models in October.
Person believes students and teachers can be back in the classroom safely if schools provide appropriate resources, staffing, and implement helpful policies. Such policies include physical distancing and an adequate amount of personal protective equipment.
“If schools maintained strict adherence to those mitigation procedures including masking physical distancing and having kids and staff who are sick not be present in schools that even at disease levels as high as 110 cases per 100,000 for 14 days reopening schools would not lead to significant increase of disease activity in our community.” Dr. Person stated in her briefing.
Person says her reasoning is based on emerging research and other counties around the state who have been able to get kids back in school.
“The experience they are seeing in other counties is that when kids do return to school, they may see higher disease activity in the community but it is not associated with schools.”
Recently, the Kennewick School District voted Wednesday night to return to school on Oct. 12.
“I believe the Kennewick School District’s school board vote is perfectly in alignment with our recommendation which was that school districts in Kennewick, Richland, North Franklin and Prosser could look at moving to a hybrid model in October when they had everything in place, so the health district would fully support the Kennewick School District board vote,” Person stated.
Person says disease activity in Franklin County has dropped “four fold.”
(2) comments
Not the flu, bro.
https://www.krem.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/coeurdalene-pastor-contracted-covid19-hospital-update/293-7d45541c-a977-404f-ba4b-15f9040d7bf4
Unbelievable! A health district with common sense but watch as soon as there is one case the media including Fiber will jump all over it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.