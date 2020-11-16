OTHELLO - Medical Teams International is offering free COVID-19 testing this week in Adams, Chelan and Grant counties.
In Adams County, free testing is being conducted on Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Othello Church of the Nazarene.
In Grant County, free tests are available on Nov. 17 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Royal City, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wahluke High School in Mattawa, and Nov. 17 and 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Quincy High School.
The Chelan County testing site will be at Cashmere High School on Nov. 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
