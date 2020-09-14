MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District will be hosting free COVID-19 testing events this week in Moses Lake and Quincy.
The testing events are one-time surveillance events to increase access to COVID-19 testing with a goal of better understanding the virus presence in the county, according to the health district.
“Testing will be available for anyone who wants to be tested and will not be limited to Grant County residents,” health district officials stated.
No appointments are needed and no insurance is required. Walk-up testing is available but drive-up is preferred.
Testing sites will run from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on event days. Testing in Moses Lake is Thursday and Friday at the Grand County Fairgrounds and Saturday in Quincy at Quincy High School.
The health district is working with a number of agencies to conduct the testing including the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Moses Lake Community Health Center, Quincy Police Department, Quincy School District, Atlas Genomics, Discovery Health, Lifeline Ambulance and the state Department of Health.
Businesses interested in mass testing for their employees are asked to email Maria Vargas at mvargas@granthealth.org to arrange pre-registration and arrange a time for testing.
Do you ever get the feeling that the virus isn't real? Like we're all in some kind of matrix-like dream?
What did I say you dumb shit, looks like I’m gonna have to nut on your wrinkly ass forehead you old ass man, how haven’t you died already with your level of stupidity.
I'm a female retired school teacher from Leavenworth and don't appreciate being addressed as you have.
Before y’all say anything just know I will personally nut on your forehead if you start saying some dumb shit like the virus isn’t real.
