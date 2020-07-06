MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Police Department is distributing free face masks on Tuesday for low income residents.
The drive-thru style distribution is from 9 a.m. to noon in the police department parking lot, located at 411 S. Balsam St.
Masks will be available while supplies last.
There is a limit of one mask per person in a household, according to police.
For more information, call 509-764-3888.
Beginning Tuesday statewide, people will not be allowed to enter businesses without a face covering. The face covering exemptions under the governor’s original order issued last week remain: people who are deaf or have hearing loss and those who have medical conditions that preclude them from wearing a mask, don’t need to don a facial covering, nor do children age 5 and younger. And people engaged in recreation alone or with household members and those eating out at restaurants don’t have to wear masks as long as they are properly distanced from others.
(3) comments
Pull up without the seatbelt on and be talking on your phone. See if it goes from handout to donation!
Thanks! The most efficient way to slow and stop the spread of the disease.
Dont beat your kids, dont eat yellow snow, dont walk in the street, make sure to brush your teeth, wash your hands, dont say bad words baah baah baah.....
