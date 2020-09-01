Qualifying students across eastern Washington and beyond will continue to get breakfast and lunch at no cost through the end of December 2020.
Schools providing distance learning can continue to implement grab-and-go meals or meal delivery to homes.
Washington State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal says the state would like congress to fully fund the program through the entirety of the 2020-2021 school year.
At this point in time, funding for the program will continue until the money for it runs out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.