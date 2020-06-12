EPHRATA - Pounds of free produce will be delegated to those in need in Quincy and Ephrata on Saturday.
The giveaway is in association with Chelan Fresh, the produce company who is providing the goods.
Bags and boxes of produce will be doled out from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the LDS churches in both towns.
Quincy’s church is located at 1101 2nd Avenue SW and Ephrata’s church is at 1301 Division Avenue East.
