WENATCHEE - Grants from the Public Library Association and Microsoft have allowed the North Central Regional Library to increase the public’s access to free high speed internet.
The recently completed project expands Wi-Fi coverage up to an additional 600 feet at all 30 library branches throughout Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.
Free Wi-Fi was already offered inside library buildings but with branches across north central Washington closed since late March, there has been a major barrier for anyone who depends on the library for internet needs.
“While we continue to provide Wi-Fi during our closure, it was not always accessible in all locations and often restrictions on social distancing made it impractical for many patrons to gather around the building to access the service,” stated NCRL Executive Director Barbara Walters. “Now in all of the communities we serve, our coverage has been boosted an additional 600 feet which will allow drive up usage or access from nearby parks or businesses, while still complying with social distancing guidelines in place due to COVID-19.”
Remaining grant funds will be used to purchase portable devices for checkout once libraries reopen to the public. Libraries are allowed to reopen in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
