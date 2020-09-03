CLE ELUM - The Wish Poosh Campground in the Cle Elum Ranger District is temporarily closed due to campers’ close encounters with bears this summer.
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the area has been densely occupied with campers and day visitors, many of them from western Washington.
Authorities say people who aren’t experienced campers or practice bad camping habits aren’t stowing away food and garbage properly which is drawing in a lot of bears.
U.S. Forest Service officials say some of the encounters between bears and campers have been aggressive.
The Wish Poosh campground is located at the south end of Lake Cle Elum.
(1) comment
What GMU is that?
