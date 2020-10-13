MOSES LAKE - A haystack fire Friday afternoon near Moses Lake has been deemed suspicious.
Grant County Fire District 5 Capt. Travis Svilar said spontaneous combustion has been ruled out as a potential cause of the fire, which burned an unknown amount of hay near Road Q Northeast and Frontage Road, east of Moses Lake.
The blaze was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. The haystack was fully-engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Svilar said.
The investigation into the cause of the fire has been forwarded to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-762-1160.
(2) comments
Went by Saturday morning and it looked Right handed to me. I think Mr. Douglas did it.
Leftist and their climate fires?
