OTHELLO - Washington State University will cut the ribbon on its state-of-the-art bee research facility in Othello on Friday, March 6.
The building is the university’s Honey Bee & Pollinator Research, Extension, and Education Facility. The event’s social gathering will start at 3 p.m. with the ribbon cutting set for 3:30 p.m. followed by guided tours.
The ceremony marks the official opening for the new pollinator facility, which will be home to research supporting state and national beekeepers that help save honey bees. The research center is situated at 1485 W. Cunningham Rd. in Othello in the same building that once housed Monsanto. 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse will speak at the ceremony.
Also present will be several WSU honey bee scientists, beekeepers and industry.
