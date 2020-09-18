35 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Grant County on Friday, a jump from Thursday's tally of 24. Infected residents reside in Moses Lake, Quincy, Othello, and Mattawa. In total, Grant County has recorded 1,825 positive cases. In Chelan County, only seven new positive patients were reported on Thursday and three were documented in Douglas County. In the last 14 days, the two-county area has an infection rate of 190 per 100,000.
featured
Friday's Grant County COVID count up from Thursday
- Shawn Goggins
-
- Updated
- 1
(1) comment
https://www.wenatcheeworld.com/news/coronavirus/four-more-covid-19-deaths-added-in-chelan-county/article_c4020a96-fa07-11ea-bb8d-2f9ec7ec2d6e.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.