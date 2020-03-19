Petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan of GasBuddy says the coronavirus is fueling a drastic reduction in fuel prices nationwide.
DeHaan says fuel has fallen to 99 cents per gallon at one Kentucky gas station.
DeHaan says American oil executives are pushing for increases instead of cuts in fuel production, pushing prices to rock-bottom levels. In fact, DeHaan says American oil has fallen from $45 per barrel to $20 per barrel, the lowest seen since 2002.
"Absolutely amazing to see how quickly prices have fallen, and the return of something few Americans have seen since the early 2000s," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We're in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002 in a sign of the deep distress our economy is facing."
The byproduct of the oil price plummet will be $0.35 to $0.75 per-gallon-of-gasoline decreases over the next few weeks.
Currently, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Washington state $2.95.
The cheapest gas in Washington can be found at Warrior’s Quick Stop in Cle Elum with fuel priced at $1.65 per gallon. Gas prices range from $2.59 to $2.89 per gallon in Moses Lake and between $2.77 to $2.93 in Wenatchee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.