Data from the U.S Energy Information Administration and AAA, indicates that $3.00 per gallon for unleaded fuel will become a distant memory.
At this time one year ago, gas was significantly higher in north central Washington.
AAA says the Wenatchee region has a $2.61-per-gallon gas price average for unleaded fuel as of Monday, down from $3.25 per gallon for regular fuel exactly one year ago.
Statewide, fuel stations are selling regular gas for $2.76 per gallon on average, which is down from $3.28 one year ago.
Weeks after the pandemic began in 2020, fuel prices plummeted across the nation. Locally, some fuel stations sold gas at under $2.00 per gallon.
Projections by the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows gas prices plateauing for the foreseeable future with a very slight uptick through 2021; no drastic decline in oil prices is expected at any point this month or next year.
Currently, the average price for a gallon of gas in Chelan County is $2.61, $2.60 in Douglas County, $2.66 in Grant County, $2.63 in Okanogan County, $2.70 in Adams County, and $2.75 in Kittitas County.
