SOAP LAKE - Grant County Fire Marshal Bruce Gribble says the fire that charred a Soap Lake-area home at 262 Ephrata Avenue in February was intentionally set. Authorities say the kind of traffic going in and out of the home made it well-known to local law enforcement.
Apparently, the property’s checkered past caught up with it when someone allegedly lit a fire in the home’s garage on Feb. 21, according to Gribble. Gribble says accelerants in the garage were used to set the fire. The fire destroyed parts of the home including the electrical wiring, making it uninhabitable.
Gribble says he and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office are honing in on a suspect(s) but no arrests have been made. The Grant County prosecutor is now handling the case as the investigation continues.
