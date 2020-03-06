Situated between JoAnn Fabrics and Sportsman's warehouse off Stratford Rd. in Moses Lake, the space that housed Party City is finally vacant. Party City finally closed its Moses Lake store in the Town Center, nine months after it announced it was going to shutdown. The store officially shuttered on February 1, 2020, four years after it opened in the lakeside city. iFIBER ONE News has reached out to the owners of the building about prospective occupiers of the space but we have yet to hear back. The Moses Lake store was one of 45 Party City locations across the country that were selected to shutdown as party of the company's business restructuring plan.
