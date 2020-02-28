Cheered by some and jeered by others, libertarian activist Gavin Seim and his family have obtained refugee status in Mexico.
The former 4th District congressional candidate announced his new migration classification on YouTube in mid-February.
Seim, his wife and their children fled the country in November 2017 after a tense confrontation between he and an Ephrata police officer who confiscated his phone and filed charges against him. Taking his family with him, Seim says he fled to Mexico to avoid persecution.
Refugees are afforded the right to live in a country indefinitely if they can prove that they feel they’d be in danger if they returned to their country of origin. Refugees are also provided with financial assistance and other benefits.
“If feel like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Seim said in a video on his YouTube channel. “I felt that way when I first left the USA just to get out of there. Praise God, thank Jesus this one is resolved.”
Refugees in Mexico can apply for citizenship after a short period of time. Seim and his family hail from Ephrata where his parents and other family members still live.
Over 229,000 people follow Seim on YouTube.
Mexico. Yeah, that's a good place for that nutbag. Too bad for his family though.
