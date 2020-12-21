BREWSTER - Following one of the largest workplace safety and health fines in Washington history, Brewster-based Gebbers Farm says it is evaluating its options to appeal and disagrees with the state’s findings.
The state Department of Labor and Industries on Monday reported dozens of safety and health violations at the farm and issued a $2,038,200 fine after an investigation into the COVID-19 deaths of two workers.
“This farm clearly understood the steps they were required to take to keep workers safe and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Gebbers made it very apparent to investigators they had no intention of following the rules as written regarding temporary agricultural worker housing and transportation,” stated L&I Director Joel Sacks.
In response, management at Gebbers say they “strongly disagree with the agency’s assessment.”
“Gebbers Farms collaborated with an infectious disease specialist early in the pandemic to develop a group-shelter program that put employees’ health, safety and well-being first,” Gebbers management stated. “Our group-shelter program had many of the same elements as the state’s rule, including social distancing, mandatory facial coverings, reducing maximum occupancy of common areas, and using exhaust fans to create extra airflow in living quarters. We had already established cohorts of 42 people before the state set a 15-person cohort. We consulted experts to develop our program and there is nothing magical about the number 15. Consider that the state recommended size for community group gathers is far fewer today than at any other time in the year and community cases are rising.”
Gebbers management also says it told L&I they would and did change their program to follow COVID-19 safety rules “as quickly as possible.”
“Finally, in spring and summer, testing was still difficult to obtain, CDC guidance and recommendations were frequently changing early in the pandemic, and like essential businesses everywhere, we were making corresponding operational changes as quickly as possible,” management stated. “While we disagree with the agency on this matter, we will always do everything we can to keep employees safe in the workplace."
Gebbers Farms has 15 days to appeal the violations, which included 24 “egregious willful violations” — 12 for unsafe sleeping arrangements and 12 for unsafe worker transportation — and four other serious violations including not reporting a death, according to L&I.
Could see a civil rights criminal case opening soon...stay tuned!
In the meantime boycott anything from Chelan Fresh which is their sales arm.
inslee is not going to be happy till apples cost $2ea..overregulation costs$$ drives business to the point they quite
They are the type of organization that only addresses safety because it is mandated, not because they care about the health and well being of their employees.
These actions are very typical of the orchard industry.....they refuse to develop and implement any program that costs money unless mandated and then they do the bare minimum. In many cases, this one especially, they didn't do nearly enough meet the requirements of the law. This particular organization has more money then they can possibly need or even spend yet they continue to violate their employees as human beings with minimal wages, substandard working conditions, inadequate benefits and protections. They are the epitomy of greed.
What laws? COVID restrictions, set by the Governor, are not laws. Laws have to be enacted by the Legislature. This is purely Gestapo tactics.
I wholeheartedly agree with your assessment of the shitshow governor we have but there were laws already on the books mandating basic worker safety long before covid came about that they are failing to meet. I think it's a match made in heaven........the criminally greedy fighting money.
Our former attorney and one of the smartest men I have ever known, referred to it as The Soviet State of Washington. I agree with the Gebbers-the information coming from the CDC, L&I, other doctors and even the much worshipped Dr, Fauci was changing rapidly throughout the spring and summer months and continues to do so today. It was virtually impossible for businesses to keep up, especially large operations like this farm, and lets not forget it was probably impossible to enforce the social distancing and masking at night when the workers were back in their bunkhouses. Every business that has tried to operate during this pandemic has incurred thousands of dollars in additional costs for sanitation supplies, masks, hand washing stations, partitions, signs, testing etc. I think it’s terrible that employees became ill and died but this fine will not benefit the workers or their families in any way, shape or form, it will simply go into the state’s coffers.
GeeKnee,
I concur. Everything has been going off in so many directions. Our company has been in such a consistent jumping here and there trying to adhere to guidelines and keeping the mandatory government structure requirements.
Our costs for harvest workers COVID was off the charts! I feel much empathy and concern for this farm. Of course they care about these employees!
Welcome to the USSA!
