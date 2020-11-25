GEORGE - A George man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman during a domestic violence incident Monday night inside the woman’s home.
Donald Entzel was taken into custody Tuesday for first-degree assault-domestic violence, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Entzel is the mayor in the city of George. He was elected in the 2019 general election after a coin flip determined the winner.
The daughter of the victim called 911 on Tuesday morning asking deputies to check on the safety of her mother. The daughter told deputies she had talked to her mom Monday night and her mom had said Entzel had pulled a gun on her.
The daughter said she hadn’t been able to contact her mom because she believed Entzel had taken her mom’s phone.
A deputy checked an apartment at the George RV Park on Tuesday.
“While there, Entzel pulled up in a pickup truck and asked the deputy what they were doing. The deputy said they could smell the odor of intoxicants coming from the truck’s interior and Entzel’s breath,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Deputies say Entzel became upset and refused to follow commands. Entzel was eventually taken into custody with assistance from additional deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Deputies soon found the domestic violence survivor and learned from her that Entzel was extremely intoxicated Monday night at home, and that he pointed the weapon at the woman,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “She then fled and sought refuge at a friend’s home.”
In addition to the domestic violence charge, Entzel was also charged with DUI.
Doesn't sound like he was dully elected...(Coin flip..?)
Hizoner will be out b4 the ink dries..good ole boy network
Hizoner will be out b4 the ink dries..good ole boys network
nice copy and paste job and minor edit job from the sheriffs office. And ya'll wonder why you get paid a terrible salary lmao
