FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. The U.S. is making General Motors recall and repair nearly 6 million big pickup trucks and SUVs equipped with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The move announced Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will cost the automaker an estimated $1.2 billion. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)