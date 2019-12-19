HANFORD - Money is pouring in to support the family of an electrical worker who died after falling into the Columbia River on Tuesday.
Contracted with Avista, 44-year-old Cliff Johnson was an electrical lineman working on a transmission line above the Columbia River in Hanford. Johnson was reportedly in a hydraulic lift bucket when something broke sending him 75 to 100 feet into the frigid water below.
Johnson was pulled from the river and transported to Kadlec Medical Center where he died.
Derek Schafer of Stratford created a GoFundMe page to support Johnson’s wife and five children.
After going live for one day, the GoFundMe Cliff Johnson Memorial Family Fund has raised over $107,000.
A memorial for the Idaho man will be held on Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, Idaho.
You can donate to the Cliff Johnson Memorial Family Fund here
