WENATCHEE - In less than 12 hours, $400 dollars has been donated to the GoFundMe that will directly benefit the ousted Leavenworth Cold Stone employee who was terminated via text after a tense exchange with a customer over face masks on Saturday.
Paris Kaye says she was fired after she and employees verbally defended themselves against a mother who was apparently upset because her kids were kicked out of the ice cream parlor. The children were reportedly only using their shirts to cover their faces which resulted in the creamery asking them to leave.
A short time later, Michelle Logan entered the store with a camera rolling and confronted three of the employees. Logan complained that the store had “discriminated against kids coming in here to have ice cream.”
Paris Kaye, was the most vocal and confrontational out of the group based on video footage.
Angered by Cold Stone’s treatment of Kaye, Jill Miller of Wenatchee started a GoFundMe page to raise monetary support for Kaye.
Miller’s message in the GoFundMe reads:
“On 6/27/20, Paris Kaye was wrongfully terminated (via text) from the Leavenworth WA. Cold Stone Creamery. A "Karen" came in to the store with video rolling and began berating the group of female employees because her 16 yr. old daughter(s) had been asked to leave the store because they were not wearing appropriate face covering. For over six minutes these young women tried to deescalate the scene and explain the store policy in conjunction with the governor's order. It was to no avail and the crazed woman eventually threatened them and claimed discrimination on behalf of her teen. At this point, Paris defended herself and gave a little sass, Which as a woman, and a service employer, I am proud of. None of these ladies deserved this but in the end Paris was the one who was punished. The woman posted her premeditated ragefest video to FB and even had the gall to hash tag them as #MaskNazis in her Facebook post. Sadly the owner took no responsibility for leaving their employees to defend the store policy and when push came to shove they did not have their employee back. The owner actually fired Paris via text message with little compassion. Instead they sided with a self entitled bully over their own employee. I would like to make sure Paris can cover her personal living expenses for the next few weeks until she can find new employment, which during these times is not easy. Being fired has made Paris ineligible for unemployment benefits so please give what you can and show Paris that sometimes a little sass and backbone is worth it!!”
The Support Paris Kaye GoFundMe Page has a fundraising goal of $2,000.
(3) comments
Another participation award recipient.
Someone sounds like an alt-left provacator. Someone likes to be so "woke" too...Spewing hate again...someone should walk on water somewhere else.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.