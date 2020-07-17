CHELAN - After it was fined, forced to close down, and layoff all 150 of its employees, Slidewaters has some serious cash coming its way after a GoFundMe was started to benefit the beleaguered business.
Kristina Buche started the online fundraiser on Thursday after the state announced its order for the waterpark to close and a $10,000 fine after operating at 50% capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In only 22 hours, the GoFundMe account has raised just over $17,000 with a $20,000 fundraising goal. As of 6:45 p.m. on July 17, 197 people donated to the cause.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Slidewaters Owner Robert Bordner for comment, but have not received a response regarding the charitable gesture.
