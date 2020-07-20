fsd

CHELAN - Monetary support for an embattled waterpark in Chelan doubled over the weekend. On Friday, iFIBER ONE News initially reported that a GoFundMe raised $17,000 to support Slidewaters, a waterpark that was recently fined and shut down by the state.

The fundraising page launched on Thursday, July 16 raised the $17,000 sum in 22 hours. Between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, the page had generated a total of $35,000 in support. iFIBER ONE News spoke to Slidewaters Owner Robert Bordner on Monday:

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. We want to spread how grateful and overwhelmed we are by the support of the community, the dollars alone show. It’s been encouraging and uplifting and spurred us on to keep fighting and keep going and find a way to conquer this,” Bordner told iFIBER ONE News.

Bordner says the money will be spent on the $10,000 fine issued by the state and the rest will be spent to sustain salaried employees.

In addition, Bordner says he’ll continue to work with his legal team in hopes of finding a way to reopen before Labor Day this year.

ThirtyoneForTwo

Are you kidding me right now!? They need to pay that fine themselves!

opinionscrossroad

@Thirty.. They are silly.. With money people gave them.. DUHHHH!!

Getrealman

They never should have opened nor did they have the authority. But if we people wanna throw money at them Im good with it. I would much rather see $$ go to small then big business

opinionscrossroad

It would seem A LOT of people just do NOT support being SHUT DOWN..

Maybe the TYRANT should look at the will of the people and work with them instead of saying HE knows everything that is good for us and we should listen to HIM....

I still to this day cannot believe this is what the United State of America has come to -- That the Government is telling WE THE PEOPLE what is good for us and if we don't do what THEY say there will be consequences beyond belief (So sayeth King George or King JAY Inslee)..

