LIND - An online fundraising account that benefits the family of a woman who died in Sunday night’s head-on wreck near Lind is accepting donations.
36-year-old Jessica Cody died at the scene.
Elena Ttruh of Poulsbo started a GoFundMe account called “Cody family tragedy.” Money raised will be spent on medical bills and funeral expenses. So far, 50 donors have donated nearly $5,000. The fundraising goal for the family is $40,000.
The caption written for the GoFundMe page reads:
“My beautiful cousin Jessica and her husband and 4 kids were in a fatal accident which took Jessica from us and left all kids and Jay injured. Their youngest was seriously injured. The other kids and Jay have broken bones and other injuries. Jess was a huge chunk of their income with her being a director of her Tupperware team They are going to need a lot of help with medical bills and funeral costs as well as healing time. Anything helps. Everything raised will go directly to her family and all costs from this tragic loss. We love all of them dearly and thank you all for loving her and them as well. Fly high and watch over us all dear cousin.”
Jessica’s husband and children live in Ritzville.
To donate, click here
