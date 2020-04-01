MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake school board President Elliott Goodrich says he has “no intention of resigning” after his suggestion of pay cuts across the board during the school closures drew criticism from the community and Moses Lake Education Association.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Goodrich on Monday after a petition for him to resign was started on Change.org. As of Wednesday, more than 1,000 people have signed the petition.
Goodrich’s full statement at the March 26 school board meeting can be found here: https://bit.ly/2w7pCoS
Goodrich’s full response to iFIBER ONE News:
I know that we have some great things happening in our district. We have teachers, staff, and others who have jumped in and figured out how to do all this differently. There wasn't a bunch of time to put it all together, instead people got right to work. Many people are due a thank you. Unfortunately my comments are being viewed as saying that work has gone unnoticed which is not accurate. It is important to begin with restating what I said on Thursday night, this is my opinion as an individual not the statement from the board. My statement was meant as an idea for conversation not to be presented as a decision or board action item.
As a school board one of our primary functions is to adopt and monitor an annual budget that allocates resources based on the district’s vision, goals and priorities for student learning. To do that we have to be realistic in the uncertain financial times that are ahead for us as a country, state, and community. I believe the long term financial impact of this massive shut down will take us years to repair. My primary concern comes from being realistic to what that means in the school years to come. We will see impacts on levy tax dollars, state apportionment, and other funding sources. This will have to be a reality as we work on our budget, collective bargaining agreements, and commitments.
At the same time I am elected to represent the community’s interest. Many families, businesses, and industries are being deeply impacted by all of this right now. The fact is people are losing their jobs and sources of income. I need our school employees to understand that during this difficult time we should be thinking of how we best impact our community and economy. We cannot be blind to that fact. While our school district staff is working, that work looks different. I am attempting to bring to light how those differences impact the future.
I have no intention of resigning my position and will continue to work to improve our schools and represent our community.
The Moses Lake Education Association sent a letter to the school board, calling Goodrich’s comments during the board meeting “disrespectful” and “ill-informed.”
"When statements are made that are so negative and purposefully derogatory, as what was said, it is obvious that Mr. Goodrich doesn’t have the best interests of the school district in mind,” MLEA representatives stated. “Mr. Goodrich continually promotes his own ideals of what he feels is best for MLSD. He is not unbiased or impartial in his representation of the community or with his publicly stated opinions, which is a total disregard of the oath that all school board members taken when they are sworn into office.”
The next school board meeting is scheduled for April 9. The board is meeting remotely due to COVID-19. Public comments are still accepted by emailing mlsddirectors@mlsd161.org.
(7) comments
Clearly trying to walk back his comments now that he sees he's completely out of touch with the community and reality.
His personal opinion is interesting coming from a guy that inherited everything he has. He's a fool that thinks a job from his family makes him savvy about the world.
Elliot, I hope you read these comments. Keep up the good fight, keep fighting for the kids, and keep the teachers union aligned with the goals of parents - an excellent education for the kids. They have a LONG ways to go with a 20th percentile rating compared to the rest of the state.
Any option to privatize the school districts with charter schools? Competition for pay/advancement in teachers, rather than union-guaranteed rewards with no extra effort, would increase the quality of the education that kids receive.
Unions were created with two purposes-fair wages and safety. Both of these are now state and federally protected categories for all workers. That's why we have minimum wage and state and federal safety programs. What unions do now is protect that portion of the workforce that's lazy while maintaining higher pay for people who take advantage of that protection. I'm not saying all union employees are lazy, but I guarantee you that if you work in a union, you know exactly who those people are. Whether in the public or private sector, unions cost extra money to those who pay, whether it's customers or tax payers. I think teachers should have to compete and try for their wages and raises, just like the rest of the world.
I disagree with Elliott Goodrich statement on the financial effect on the school district. Federal funding is made based on school enrollment, so students are still attending though remotely. Levy taxes will not change in the amount that is being received and the pandemic should have no effect as the tax has already been established based in levies passed and taxes being paid based on property value. Due to the pandemic, operating cost should show a reduction with students being taught remotely. Power cost will be reduced due to schools not requiring lights and heating for on site instruction and with the food service being provided through sack breakfast and lunches cost should also show a reduction. Lastly transportation expense will be reduced due reduced fuel expenses. This all being said long range cost to the district should be reduced and because the wonderful job district employees are doing I don't see where it will have much if a negative effect on future levies.
When people are out of work, they aren't out in the community spending so that those taxes can be absorbed into future budgets. If and when people lose their house because of being laid off, then there goes your property tax revenue. The loss of jobs to tax paying citizens will have far more of an impact than the reduction of operating costs that the district MIGHT see. The good news is that this has shown that online learning might be a viable solution in the future when people feel like the district isn't using funds in a way they're suppose to. I'm curious as to how many people working for our district has asked a non-essential business for a donation or fundraiser throughout the years and is now trying to support those same business during this hard time? My guess is not many.
I disagree.. The Teachers can't have it both ways.. If they are saying they are doing just as good of a job teaching remotely that they do not think it affects the student's learning and are justified to keep their full pay THEN there is NO REASON whatsoever that we need to fund additional buildings and operational funding if we can design, develop, and implement a successful online school structure..
The arguments have been that the teachers are doing a fantastic job in developing an online program in days that is equal to or better than their online classes.. Then why the heck don't we run with that philosophy proudly supported by the teachers and just make a online program and reduce Taxpayers taxes and costs??
You might want to try and not lie. Nobody listens to someone that makes up facts and clearly has no understanding of how teaching and learning works.
No teacher has said the kids are learning just as well online as in the classroom. You made that up, so you could make your comment. It's called a straw man argument and it's a logical fallacy.
Moses Lake School District has challenges like any other district. Public schools in this country have long taken a beating from the likes of the uninformed. Those that cry the system is "broken." Yet, somehow the United States still managed to be a world leader in essentially every field. Despite our horrible system, sending a child to be educated in the United States is seen as an honor in other countries. Despite the fact that we teach ALL of our children no matter what social or learning hurdles they have, we still are in the top group of countries in math and science (as opposed to other countries that remove 90% of kids after grade 6 or 8 if they don't meet standard). For some darned reason (that my father and grandfather fought in wars for - freedom) teachers still believe every kid deserves a chance. That kids aren't a product to be thrown away when the going gets tough. I would encourage you to open your eyes. Rub away the anger and hate. Try and find a reason to take care of our kids rather than ways to short circuit their success.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.