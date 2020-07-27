Washington is one of several states putting its citizens on notice after receiving reports of residents getting mysterious packages from China containing unknown seeds.
The seeds are sent in packages usually stating that the contents are jewelry.
Officials say the unsolicited seeds could be invasive, introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock.
If you receive such a package, the state asks that you not plant them and if they are in sealed packaging, don’t open the sealed package. Washington agriculture officials say this is known as ‘agricultural smuggling.’
Anyone who received these seeds is asked to report it to the United States Department of Agriculture and maintain the seeds and packing until USDA instructs you what to do with the packages and seeds as they may be needed as evidence.
(5) comments
according to news sites, there has been and still is massive flooding in china, many crops wasted. they could be hurting units over winter. perhaps we can sell to them, if we have enough to do so- this would help farmers in america.-- as for the sites showing distortion of 3 gorges dam-- its because of heat- nearly all space photos show distortion of large objects-- but- china has hundreds of other dams that are old and tired-- really though- i would have thought us customs would have a closer eye on incoming parcels with the bad things going on----
Just look at the label. That stuff has Covid 17 in it or "C17" as handwritten on the package. This was the precurser to our modern day 'rona, it just got stuck in customs so long.
Some other precursors:
red phosphorus
hydriodic acid
hypophosphorous acid
benzyl chloride
pseudoephedrine
methylamine
Dear Stinkey........
You aught to know that Hidden inside every commie chinaman is an American trying to get out.
I think the idea is for americans to plant grow these- in the fall harvest- out pops commie chinamen with long guns programmed to join forces with the folks in seattle-portland that are exempt from rules. just a guess---
