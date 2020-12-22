Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced new travel restrictions for people arriving from the United Kingdom and South Africa where a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus is circulating.
Inslee said Monday he would issue a proclamation requiring passengers who arrive from the United Kingdom and South Africa to quarantine for 14 days, including passengers who have arrived from those countries in the past few days. It also encourages those people to get tested for the virus.
"Today's action is a commonsense public health measure and ... is another attempt to keep Washingtonians safe," Inslee said.
The quarantine measures are precautionary and meant to stem a possible surge in cases that could overwhelm hospitals, he said. The quarantine is mandatory and although it's legally enforceable, Inslee said no one will be taken into custody over it.
“We have found that when we have put legally binding requirements in the state, we have had incredible levels of compliance,” Inslee said.
Dozens of countries have restricted travel from Britain in recent days because of the new strain. Inslee said he wasn't aware of other states issuing restrictions.
Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed lockdown measures in London and neighboring areas where Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the new strain is “out of control.” Experts said the early evidence indicates the strain is not more deadly, and expressed confidence that the vaccines now being given would be effective against it.
British Airways canceled the only nonstop flight from London to Seattle on Monday, according to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper, but he said the reason behind it wasn't immediately known.
“No word at this time if future flights are affected,” he said in an email.
Overall, international flights have been down dramatically during the pandemic, Cooper said. Virgin Atlantic and Norwegian Air, the only other airlines with nonstop flights to England, previously suspended service, he said.
Sea-Tac airport doesn't have nonstop flights to Africa although travelers could come from either country through flights that connect in other U.S. cities.
(10) comments
#notmygovernor
A new, more deadly, more contagious strain of the Coronavirus like anyone with half a brain is buying this bullshit anymore lol
Nobody's listening anymore.
And that's why it was so windy yesterday, because of all the hot air blowing out of his ass-that's where his decisions come from!
I think it's great that he's issued this proclamation. That way, any hardcore visitors who would have otherwise come to Seattle can't/won't. I mean, letting it devolve into a homeless shit-show just wasn't enough. His 'commonsense' decision is just the icing on the cake. It's the same level of commonsense we saw him exhibit when bring fruit over here.
I suppose the folks here will complain about this Inslee decision as well. Imagine, placing limits on a new strain of disease coming in from a foreign country!
Imagine having incompetent, self-serving Republican leadership when our country faces a crisis. Imagine conspiracy theory BS, fake science, and fake patriotic irresponsibility when you don't want to recognize the crisis. Oh, snap. We don't have to make this stuff up.
Imagine safety is an illusion, living in fear is a choice.
Well said. But the the real john Q (the other guy) has no common sense to understand the truth.
Once again you are spot on.
Waah. Just wear a mask and be kind along the way.
WA state already has incompetent, self-serviing demoncraptic leadership, why change it? You're content with bad decisions, safety and security over liberty, and general sheepleness.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.