OLYMPIA - When the strict COVID-19 restrictions expire on Jan. 11, Washington state will enter a new phase of restrictions, which will be part of a new program known as “Healthy Washington.”
Under the new plan, regions, not counties, will be allowed to reopen gyms, restaurants, and entertainment venues if certain COVID-19 metrics are met.
Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties will be grouped together as one of those eight regions across the state.
On Jan. 11, regions unable to qualify for Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington Plan will enter what is known as “Phase 1” of the new system. Under phase 1, restrictions will remain unchanged from the previous limitations that were implemented in mid-November. To advance to the next phase a region must show that it has had a 10% reduction in COVID-19 rates over a two-week period compared to the most recent previous two weeks, a 10% reduction in COVID-related hospital admissions, and the new test positivity rate is below 10%. Once those thresholds are met, a region will be allowed to enter Phase 2. Under phase 2, restaurants and gyms will be allowed to reopen with 25% capacity; ticketed live events will be limited to 10 patrons. On Friday, the state will determine which regions are already meeting the Phase 2 threshold based on the previous two weeks. If a region is meeting the metrics, they will be able to enter Phase 2; if they are unable, they'll enter Phase 1. The state will record and re-assess metrics by each region every Friday.
Additional phases will be implemented as more progress is made in each region.
iFIBER ONE News will update this story as more information becomes available.
(7) comments
And the definition of insanity is?
How many colored coded graphics is this man going to create before we demand our freedoms back? What in the world is the rationale behind this new re Gino all approach? Since our cases have already fallen off sharply from where they were a month ago, will we be able to go directly to phase 2?
The radical left has been talking about punishing conservatives for a while now. Looks like in Washington Inslee plans to do it by region.......
Inslee mentioned that Washington ranks 45th in covid case rate. We're at about 3500 per 100,000 residents statewide.
The case rate in the benignly described Blue Region is more than double the state average.
What you're not being told is there's no phase 3 or 4 in this plan. Phase 2 is it and they said they'll add other phases once covid activity gets knocked down, but nothing in general to explain that. Apparently phase 2 is the best you can hope for right now and who knows when phase 3 and 4 are available.
And, this means that Inslee's bad decisions will continue until January 25th! What's magical abut 2 weeks or 10%? Pulled from the orifice?
This new plan should be appropriately named, "Crushing Oppression and Tyranny for Washington." Basically, it's unachievable unless you're in a county with almost no infection rate.
