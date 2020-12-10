SPOKANE — Police on Thursday identified the man who reportedly threatened to blow up the office of the Spokane County Democrats as a 45-year-old man from Grand Coulee, who authorities say was upset at the whole government system.
Peter Yeager, 45, did not actually have a bomb inside a backpack he carried into the office on North Division on Wednesday, police said. But the Iraq War veteran was charged with first-degree arson for starting a fire in the building, according to Spokane police. The backpack did contain gasoline and oil used to start the fire.
It wasn't immediately clear if Yeager had an attorney. He's been charged with arson, burglary and threats to bomb property.
Yeager told police he doesn't support any political party and was not targeting Democrats, Spokane police said in a statement. Rather he was mad at the entire government system and the “elites” within, police said.
Yeager, who is in the Spokane County jail, also told police he acted alone and was not involved in any radical groups.
He used Google to find a political office, and the office of the Democrats was closest to his location, police said. He told police he assumed the Republican office was in Idaho.
“Yeager also told investigators he had been thinking about doing something radical for a long time,” Spokane police said. “His hope was to burn down the building but to hurt anyone and claimed that’s why he tried to get everyone out of the building before starting the fire.”
Yeager also brought a handwritten copy of a manifesto into the building, police said. Yeager told detectives he suffers from PTSD.
