SPOKANE — A Grand Coulee man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and heroin.
Randall Curtis Gross, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in February to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth as well as heroin. Senior District Court Judge Wm. Fremming Nielsen sentenced Gross to 10 years behind bars followed by five years of court supervision.
The case involved a long-term investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration into drug trafficking in Grant County. Investigators identified Gross as a “downline distributor of meth and heroin, according to court records. Two controlled buys were conducted in 2019 at Gross’ home in Grand Coulee.
Gross was taken into custody in July 2019 at Northern Quest Casino. He told investigators he had received a quarter-pound of meth at least four times from his source in Moses Lake.
During the investigation, law enforcement also obtained a court-authorized wire-tap and searched multiple locations throughout Grant County and eastern Washington, leading to 16 defendants, at least 12 from Grant County, being indicted on federal drug charges. Investigators say Grant County residents Luis Farias-Cardenas and Patrick Pearson were identified as the source of supply for meth and heroin among the drug ring, according to court records.
Both Farias-Cardenas and Pearson remain indicted on multiple drug trafficking charges. Pearson is also facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon on federal law enforcement, discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and felon in possession a firearm after allegedly opening fire on ATF agents during a raid near Moses Lake in July 2019.
(2) comments
Hope they get to the source
wow
