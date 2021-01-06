SPOKANE - A Grand Coulee man has been indicted in federal court for allegedly setting fire to a building in Spokane during a bomb threat.
Peter James Yeager, 45, is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with damage by fire to a building used in interstate and foreign commerce.
According to court records, on Dec. 9, Yeager drove from his home in Grand Coulee to Spokane with a plan to burn down the Spokane County Democrats office on North Division Street. Yeager reportedly entered the building and told multiple people he had a bomb.
“Although Yeager had fashioned miscellaneous items in such a way that it would appear he had possessed an explosive device, Yeager was determined to not actually possess a complete ‘bomb,’ federal officials stated.
Investigators say Yeager did have gasoline, oil, a roll of toilet paper and a camping lighter. Using paper he found in the hallway, along with the other items, he allegedly started a fire within the internal office of the Spokane County Democrats, resulting in damage to multiple offices in the building, according to court records.
“Endangering others in this manner and starting the fire must be addressed,” stated U.S. Attorney William D. Hyslop. “Damage by fire to a building used in interstate commerce is a federal crime.”
If convicted, Yeager faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of court supervision following his release.
“Operating 24 hours a day, joint terrorism task forces gather the resources skill, and information of various federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to safeguard our communities,” stated Earl D. Camp, acting FBI special agent in charge in the Seattle field office. “The Inland Northwest Joint Terrorism Task Force’s swift actions, especially by our partners at Spokane Police Department, averted an already hazardous situation from spiraling dangerously out of control.”