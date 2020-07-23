DOUGLAS COUNTY - A Grand Coulee resident died Tuesday evening in a rollover wreck along a primitive road in rural Douglas County.
Deputies and personnel from Douglas County Fire District 3, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Fire Department, Grand Coulee police and Grand Coulee Ambulance responded about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an injury crash on Pendell Road, off Crown Point Vista Road, north of Coulee Dam.
Responders located a vehicle that had rolled about 200 yards off the road, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located 63-year-old Maureen K. Horrobin, dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation shows speed was likely a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
