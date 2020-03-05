MATTAWA - A Granger resident has been identified as the person killed in a structure fire Tuesday morning near Mattawa.
Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison told iFIBER ONE News 29-year-old Sara Manjares Ruiz died from asphyxia due to inhalation of products of combustion. The manner of death has been classified as an accident. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday.
The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. in a garage at a dairy farm in the 23000 block of Road O Southwest, about five miles east of Mattawa, according to the sheriff’s office.
Grant County Fire Marshal Bruce Gribble said the fire originated in living quarters that were part of the unattached garage, where the victim was trapped inside during the blaze.
Gribble said the cause of the fire remains undetermined and more interviews need to be conducted as part of the investigation.
