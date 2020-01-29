WASHINGTON D.C. - Fourth District Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse joined President Donald Trump at the White House for Wednesday’s signing ceremony for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
“For more than a year, I have heard loud and clear from my constituents: Pass the USMCA,” said Rep. Newhouse. “The signing of this agreement today signifies President Trump’s kept promise to the American people: bringing NAFTA into the 21st Century and negotiating an agreement that benefits the United States. This historic trade agreement will create jobs and expand access for U.S. industries with two of our most important trading partners. It was an honor to attend the signing ceremony on behalf of the farmers, ranchers, and manufacturers in Central Washington who will benefit from the USMCA.”
USMCA will advance United States agricultural interests in two of the most important markets for American farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses. This high-standard agreement builds upon our existing markets to expand United States food and agricultural exports and support food processing and rural jobs.
Canada and Mexico are our first and second largest export markets for United States food and agricultural products, totaling more than $39.7 billion food and agricultural exports in 2018. These exports support more than 325,000 American jobs.
All food and agricultural products that have zero tariffs under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will remain at zero tariffs. Since the original NAFTA did not eliminate all tariffs on agricultural trade between the United States and Canada, the USMCA will create new market access opportunities for United States exports to Canada of dairy, poultry, and eggs, and in exchange the United States will provide new access to Canada for some dairy, peanut, and a limited amount of sugar and sugar-containing products.
The following are provisions included in the newly signed agreement:
Key Provision: Increasing Dairy Market Access
- America’s dairy farmers will have expanded market opportunities in Canada for a wide variety of dairy products. Canada agreed to eliminate the unfair Class 6 and 7 milk pricing programs that allowed their farmers to undersell U.S. producers.
Key Provision: Biotechnology
- For the first time, the agreement specifically addresses agricultural biotechnology – including new technologies such as gene editing – to support innovation and reduce trade-distorting policies.
Key Provision: Geographical Indications
- The agreement institutes a more rigorous process for establishing geographical indicators and lays out additional factors to be considered in determining whether a term is a common name.
Key Provision: Sanitary/Phytosanitary Measures
- The three countries agree to strengthen disciplines for science-based measures that protect human, animal, and plant health while improving the flow of trade.
Key Provision: Poultry and Eggs
- U.S. poultry producers will have expanded access to Canada for chicken, turkey, and eggs.
Key Provision: Wheat
- Canada agrees to terminate its discriminatory wheat grading system, enabling U.S. growers to be more competitive.
Key Provision: Wine and Spirits
- The three countries agree to avoid technical barriers to trade through non-discrimination and transparency regarding sale, distribution, labeling, and certification of wine and distilled spirits.
According to Newhouse, Washington state will benefit greatly from the agreement with 40% of the state’s job trade tied to international trade, the state’s exports with Mexico and Canada totaling $11.5 billion in 2018 and the 17,763 jobs that depend on manufacturing exports to Canada and Mexico.
Washington’s top exports to Canada and Mexico in 2018
- Transportation Equipment ($2.9 Billion)
- Petroleum & Coal Products ($1.8 Billion)
- Computer & Electronic Products ($948.5 Million)
- Machinery ($936.2 Million)
- Agricultural Products ($753.8 Million)
- Processed Food ($650.2 Million)
- Miscellaneous Manufactured Commodities ($465.4 Million)
- Paper ($380.4 Million)
- Chemicals ($322.3 Million)
- Primary Metal Products ($317.2 Million)
Supporters of the new USMCA agreement say it will benefit Washington state in the following ways:
- Innovative rules of origin will encourage more goods and materials to be manufactured in the United States and ensure the benefits of USMCA flow to North American workers.
- New commitments for market access address non-tariff barriers related to trade in remanufactured goods, import licensing, and export licensing.
- The modernized, high-standard Intellectual Property (IP) chapter provides strong and effective protection and enforcement of IP rights critical to driving innovation, creating economic growth, and supporting American jobs.
- New customs and trade rules will cut red tape and make it easier for small businesses to tap into foreign markets and participate in cross-border trade.
- Important improvements in USMCA will secure greater market access for America’s farmers.
- Canada’s unfair milk pricing program will be eliminated so American dairy farmers gain more export opportunities. U.S. poultry producers will have new access for chicken and egg exports and expanded access for turkey exports.
- The new Digital Trade chapter contains the strongest disciplines on digital trade of any international agreement, providing a firm foundation for the expansion of trade and investment in the innovative products and services.
- USMCA’s Labor chapter makes new enforceable labor standards a core part of the agreement. This will help level the playing field for American workers and improve wages and labor conditions in North America.
