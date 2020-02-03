EPHRATA - Grant County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kevin McCrae has announced his candidacy for Grant County Superior Court judge in the November election.
McCrae is running for superior court judge Position 2, currently held by Judge John D. Knodell.
McCrae has served as a deputy prosecutor in Grant County for the past 10 years. He is currently the chief deputy prosecuting attorney for civil and appellate cases and has been the county’s lead appellate attorney since 2012.
McCrae has argued more than 60 cases in the Court of Appeals and Washington State Supreme Court, according to a press release. In Grant County Superior Court, McCrae has served as a gang specialist and has prosecuted both juvenile and adult felonies, completing 40 jury trials.
Before becoming an attorney, McCrae served nine years in the U.S. Navy, leaving after three deployments to the Middle East with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
“I have the temperament, wisdom and commitment to public service necessary to serve as a Superior Court Judge,” McCrae states on his candidate website. “I have a reputation for fairness, honesty and integrity to both sides. A judge needs to be fair, knowledgeable, respectful to all sides and show good judgment. I have developed a reputation for all of those qualities. I believe it is a judge’s duty to follow the law, not make the law.”
According to the press release, McCrae has earned the endorsements of all three Grant County commissioners, Prosecutor Garth Dano, Sheriff Tom Jones, Mattawa Police Chief Joe Harris and Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr.
McCrae and his wife, Kristen, have three children, ages 7, 10 and 13, who attend school in Moses Lake.
More information can be found at kevinmccrae4judge.com.
Candidate filing week for the general election is May 11-15.
(4) comments
I've been waiting for this news article since the spring of 2004. I will be supporting Mr. McCrae in November.
Seems like we need a new person in there these days! Not saying he’s the right person for the job but someone needs to start prosecuting these dam criminals, sick and tired of them plea bargaining out all these felonies and letting them back out on the streets to do it again!!! Just don’t get it???
Isn’t this guy a prosecutor now?....so you’re saying he doesn’t do his job. Which means he’d probably make a horrendous judge.
This man has balls to challenge The honorary judge Knodell. John Knodell prosecuted old Barry Loukaitis two life sentences and an additional 205 years without the possibility of parole before the state came in and messed with juvenile sentencing guidelines. Luckily that little turd still got 189 years!
