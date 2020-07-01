EPHRATA - In a joint press released on Wednesday, Grant County commissioners and Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano said they “vehemently oppose” a push in parts of the country to disband or defund law enforcement.
“We believe it is incumbent upon us to stand up and courageously declare, that in the face of portions of our country and certain cities who desire to disband or defund law enforcement, we vehemently oppose those misguided and nonsensical ideas,” Dano and the three commissioners, Tom Taylor, Cindy Carter and Richard Stevens, stated. “The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and our local law enforcement communities are exceptional, hardworking, honorable men and women who deserve nothing but our respect and admiration not contempt and derision.”
Defunding police departments would mean reallocating or cutting funding away from the department to other agencies such as social services, youth services, housing, education and health care, among other community resources.
“Our law enforcement officers face daily challenges while trying to protect us in the face of rampant drug usage, assorted crimes and addictive behavior,” commissioners and the prosecutor wrote. “Quoting Ronald Reagan, ‘We must reject the idea that every time a law is broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American Precept that each individual is accountable for his actions.”
“We fully support the efforts of ALL our law enforcement officers,” Dano and the commissioners continued. “They deserve our commendation as elected officials representing all of our citizens they fight to protect.”
In an email with their press release, Dano and the commissioners also included a recent press release from Dave Reichert (attached below), a former U.S. representative and King County Sheriff, supporting Reichert’s stance.
(4) comments
Defund!
The only misguided and nonsensical statement is the one from the County Commissioners and County Prosecutors not quoting the resistance as to what reform would be good in Law Enforcement but a reaction to a scenario playing out 250 miles away, How are you taking care of Grant County when your reacting Western Washington problems and quoting the actor Ronny? You act like middle school kid's afraid and ignorant.
You made my day! This is the first public statement I have seen from our elected officials since this thing started. Maybe not enough but a good start! Now where are our 2 State Representatives and Senator from Grant County? Still hiding behind a sage brush maybe.
👏
