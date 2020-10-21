MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire District 5 has received a more than $800,000 grant to replace its air packs.
Fire District 5 Capt. Travis Svilar says the grant allows the district to purchase 125 air packs, 125 masks and 250 bottles. The about $840,000 grant is the largest grant awarded to a fire department in the state this year through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program. The fire district is required to provide a five percent match — about $42,000 — as part of the grant.
The district’s current bottles for their self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) are set to expire next spring. Svilar said the district had money set aside to purchase new SCBA’s but with an annual budget of about $2.2 million, the nearly $900,000 purchase would have made a major dent in the department’s budget and had an impact to taxpayers. Svilar said the grant is a win-win for the department and taxpayers.
“This is something that we looked at to not only help us as a fire department with the new equipment but save our taxpayers some money so we can have money left over for other purchases the fire district needs,” Svilar said. “If we had to write a check for the total amount, half of our budget is gone on just one purchase.”
The district began the grant process in 2019 and used the help of a grant writing service to better its chances of receiving the grant. Svilar said the district received the full amount requested in its grant application to FEMA.
Svilar said the new equipment has been ordered and is expected to be in by the end of the year, allowing the district to in-service the new air packs before the current air packs go out-of-service in April 2021. The 125 new SCBA’s will allow the district to equip a minimum of four air packs per structure fire engine.
A total of 29 departments in the state received grants this year through the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.
(1) comment
Do you Moses Lake people expect to see a tax break, then? Or would this just forego another levy?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.