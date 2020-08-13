MOSES LAKE - A letter from the Grant County Health District sent on Wednesday urges all school districts to begin the school year with remote learning only.
Earlier this week, the health district released its guidance to the public for K-12 reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. School district’s have been aware of the district’s guidance for some time. The health district and area school districts have been working together on developing plans for what school will look like in the fall.
Based on high rates of COVID-19 spread, north central Washington health officers are recommending remote learning for all school districts to start the school year.
“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases the health officers agree that, until the COVID incident rate decreases, in-person instruction is not safe or recommended in north central Washington,” local health districts stated.
In Wednesday’s letter to school boards in Grant County, the health district says if schools are opened too early, when COVID-19 rates are high, “the risk of outbreaks, closures and undesirable outcomes will follow our community incident rate.”
“The evidence is mounting that children play a role in spreading the virus and they too can become severely ill, even though, in a fortunate twist, most children are asymptomatic or mildly ill,” the letter states. “Already, outbreaks of COVID from school settings are being reported from Georgia, Mississippi, Indiana, Florida, Hawaii and other locations, where schools may have opened already in some communities with incomplete COVID mitigation. We believe COVID-19 infection rates at schools cannot be disentangled from the rate observed in communities served by the schools. What we also must consider and know fairly well is the COVID’s ability to spread effectively in group settings which then gives rise to increased hospitalization, promoting deadly impact on vulnerable people. We all bear the responsibility for bringing the rates of COVID-19 down and should resolve to do so for the sake of our children.”
Both the Moses Lake School District and Royal School District are moving forward with plans for hybrid models, with in-person and remote learning for students. The Soap Lake School District had also proposed a hybrid model to start the year but has since decided to begin with all remote learning. The decision to reopen schools is up to each school board but the county health officer has the authority to order schools to close to protect public health and safety.
“GCHD will continue sharing with you our findings as we continue to learn about COVID in children and schools and as we consider these gut-wrenching decisions,” health district officials stated. “There is no playbook for the decisions we face or the balance we should attempt to maintain. But at this time your state and local public health agencies must request that you do not open your buildings to in-person instruction until the disease rates are on our desired targets. As we discuss and research the big questions about when and how to safely bring our students back to school, you (school board) and the community have the power to bring the rates down. Any region experience high or increasing community transmission should do everything possible to lower it. If the whole community followed all public health recommendations about distancing, masking, hand washing, isolation and quarantine, death rates in any place can be lowered by 90% within 9 to 11 weeks after control measures begin. Because cases precede deaths, cases and incident rates could be lowered in under two months.”
The Moses Lake school board is again discussing reopening plans during Thursday’s remote meeting. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. A live stream is available here: https://www.mlsd161.org/apps/pages/sb-livestream
Wow, this article has almost as many words as it does adds. Thank you keeping Ephrata awash in adds intermingled with a few paragraphs of "news."
Cya letter...Parents chose and that's the way it should be.
Dont open them do on-line exclamation
Open the schools back up - period.
You're an idiot - period. Go take a nap in front of Fox.
