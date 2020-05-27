MOSES LAKE - Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny has issued a directive mandating the use of face coverings in some public settings in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“A sudden surge of cases of COVID-19 in Grant County could put the county residents back in Phase 1,” Brzezny stated. “I am urging and asking all Grant County residents and guests to assist our public health efforts to keep the county in Phase 2 and plan for Phase 3.”
Health district officials say there is rising evidence that face coverings reduce the spread of the virus in settings outside of the home, such as settings where it is not possible to maintain social distancing.
Health district officials added that investigations of people diagnosed with COVID-19 are showing that 50 percent of patients have few to no symptoms and they are unaware they are spreading the virus.
“Wearing a mask is not about protecting yourself it is about protecting those around you,” stated health district Administrator Theresa Adkinson. “It is truly about everyone else and is a selfless act of kindness.”
The Health Officer Directive applies to any indoor or confined public setting where a person will be within six feet of another individual who does not share the same household and includes but is not limited to:
- Groceries, pharmacies, and other retail that sells food and beverage products, including but not limited to grocery stores, corner stores, and convenience stores (including liquor stores that sell food), farmers’ markets, food banks, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, "big box" stores that sell groceries and essentials, and similar food retail establishments.
- Commercial retail stores that supply essential sectors, including convenience stores, pet supply stores, auto supplies and repair, hardware and home improvement, garden stores and indoor sales for nurseries that support food cultivation and production, office supply stores that support working-from-home, and home appliance retailers.
- Restaurants, food carry-out, quick-serve food operations–including food preparation, carry-out, and delivery food employees.
- Cannabis retail and dietary supplement retail stores; liquor, tobacco, and vapor retail stores.
- Hair and nails salons and barbers.
- Real estate locations (including in-office, vehicle, house demonstrations, if necessary).
- Veterinary care and pet grooming services.
- In-home domestic services (nannies, housecleaning, etc.).
- Buses, light rail, and other forms of public transportation.
- Agricultural work and housing.
- Food and produce processing (frozen processing, produce sorting and packing, etc.).
- Any indoor manufacturing and indoor construction and remodeling.
The following individuals may be excluded from this Directive:
- Any child aged two years or less;
- Any child aged 12 years or less unless parents and caregivers supervise the use of face coverings by children to avoid misuse;
- Any individual who has a physical disability that prevents easily wearing or removing a face covering;
- Any individual who is deaf and uses facial and mouth movements as part of communication, or an individual who is communicating with a person who is deaf and uses facial and mouth movements as part of communication;
- Any individual who has been advised by a medical professional that wearing a face covering may pose a risk to that individual for health related reasons;
- Any individual who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.
(17) comments
1095 deaths, Population of Washington State 7,800,000 equals 0.00014%.
4 dead in Grant Co. population of 89,120 as of 2010 census, equals .000045%,
Yep time to hide in fear of your life!
Hello Columbia Basin and all that read this post. First I would like to say I respect everyone’s comments and opinions. I hope nobody gets offended or upset with my views or comment. I have never posted anything in my life and am baffled that this article is true. First I would like to compare some recent data for our Health department.
Moses Lake Death From Gunshots in last week: 1
Moses Lake drownings in last 20 days:
2
Covid Deaths:
3
Both men that drowned body’s weren’t located until the next day from a rescue team 1 hr and 15 mins away. That’s embarrassing maybe any official in our county should look at that.
How bout the base? These kids are brought up by the best means a quarter mile from an airfield that is producing millions where is the community give back? Moses lake and grant county doesn’t provide the best economic opportunity for youths let’s face it. Instead we sell out our land and resources to large corporates and our youth finds trouble in the same dang neighborhood.
Now a health official wants to dictate that a virus could kill me and tell all of us when, where, and how we can die? I’m not a Republic or Democrat but I remember greater generations that weren’t afraid of anything let alone a virus.
This virus isn't going away anytime soon, but it should be a choice to wear a mask and not an order from an elected official that has a power trip because their job was otherwise boring. I'm not going to take orders and hide under a rock until someone finally comes out and says that this wasn't really as bad as we thought. Those that want to bow down and take orders, go right ahead and those that want to stand up for our constitution that our founding fathers put in place then let your voice be heard.
Hear, Hear!
"The following individuals may be EXCLUDED from this Directive... Any individual who has trouble breathing..." I have trouble breathing and a mask certainly makes it more difficult to breathe. [wink]
Does this mean that early on, when Washington had a single identified case, and people wanted to wear face masks, and all the health officials told us they didn’t work, that if we had all worn them for a couple of weeks we could have stopped coronavirus in its tracks and prevented all the heartbreak, death, illness and economic loss?
No. Not all vectors come from inside of the state, and it would have been just like now, with people throwing tantrums and saying they won't wear them.
I'm not sure that I like the fact that they have the ability to force behavior like this.
I think that as soon as this is over, we as a county really need to re-evaluate the powers we have granted our local government officials. That goes for the state level too.
Health officials have always had the ability to force behavior. It's often overlooked because we expect a certain level of cleanliness in our food, but they can shut down restaurants that violate health codes.
[angry] This is no longer about our health. This is a method of control, muzzle a tool to make us submit they are taking our freedoms and our country. We should be dealing with these people harshly and exposing their crimes. I view this as another coup attempt on the country and the president.
No. You're wrong. It's protecting the health of people in customer service jobs who can't quit, and don't deserve to be subjected to diseases carried by selfish individuals.
That has got to be one of the most stupidest things I've heard you say. HOW does a mask protect from a VIRUS ?? It doesn't !!! It MAY slow down a method of transmission but saliva is ONLY ONE OF MANY forms of transmission.. That mask will be COVERED in Virus, clothing will be covered, hands, feet, whole bodies.. Anyone who says a mask is going to slow down this disease is selling snake oil to idiots who want to think they are doing SOMETHING.. You'd do just as much good telling idiots to walk backwards with heads bowed down and hands clasped together wearing a brown robe with a hood made out of 3/8 woolen material made from a golden rams derriere..
The customer service jobs who can't quit.. They are going to be just as exposed with face masks, plexi glass shields, gloves, brown robes, black robes, and only showing eyes showing down to the floor..
If the health official really had any BRAINS at all (which is pretty clear he's drinking the Governor's Kool-aid and sniffing brown robes) he'd order all people who have diabetes or other respiratory diseases such as asthma to stay home since they are the ones who are getting over 90% of the infections that are affecting endangering them.. 90%.. So if you don't have those diseases your chances of getting seriously sick is almost non-existant..
I do think it is absolutely funny though, that an "educator" who refuses to give up her pay while she does very very very little she was hired to do, has the audacity to call other people "SELFISH"..
Read up on it. Studies show that masks help prevent Covid-19 infection.
We ask the general public to do something and it is tough for them to understand. There will be those who do not wear masks and those that will. It may take the non-mask wearers a while to fully grasp what is going on in the world and that this is a highly contagious respiratory disease.
Careful now, Trump supporters might go protest outside your house and call you a tyrant
I’m not gonna wear one what are they gonna do arrest me and nobody’s gonna kick me out of the store because businesses are already struggling so they need my money
The people enforcing it will be the clerk's. Being a jerk about it doesn't punish the politicians. It punishes blue-collar workers. Nothing heroic in that. Just cowardly, vain, and lazy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.