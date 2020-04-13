MOSES LAKE - Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alex Brzezny says Grant County isn’t close to containing the COVID-19 virus, likely because people are not adhering to the state’s stay-at-home order.
“We are not even close to containment, we are still in the active mitigation stage,” Brzezny said Monday morning.
Grant County, which as of Sunday has 120 confirmed cases, which includes 28 recoveries, has not yet seen a reduction in positive tests, according to the Grant County Health District.
“Some of the increase can be attributed to stories like this which come up all too often during recent health district investigations: people are bored and think that the COVID-19 outbreak is over or getting better (which it is not),” health district officials stated. “Somebody has a birthday party and invites people from other households to attend, which they do. That entire group of people is exposed to the person or persons at the party who will later test positive for COVID-19. People who attended the party now go to a local retail store and expose the people in the store to COVID-19.”
Health district officials are urging residents to continue to practice all mitigation measures including social distancing, hand washing, wearing a face covering and frequent cleaning of surfaces to slow the spread of the virus.
“It’s not over yet and the sooner we follow the directives the sooner we can get back to friends, family and activities we once enjoyed,” health district officials stated.
mistake on my part-- the additional $600.00 per week lasts 4 months ? NOT 52 weeks.Gee its Monday afterall- thats valid excuse.
As soon as the Unemployment checks AND the additional $600.00 per week -52 weeks of this- AND the other checks from the IRS-with additional $$ depending on how many kids they have -- They WILL, WILL be out in mass spending it like drunken sailors. This will really spread the virus.-- snowball rolling down a mountian side comes to mind--- Brace yourselfs- its coming.
