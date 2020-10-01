MOSES LAKE - Twenty-five COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday in Grant County as the county has had 308 cases in the past two weeks.
Thursday’s cases include residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District.
Of the now 3,132 confirmed cases, 13 patients are currently hospitalized and 2,338 previous cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 243
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 8
- Mattawa: 503
- Moses Lake: 942
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 75
- Quincy: 785
- Royal City: 323
- Soap Lake: 41
- Warden: 204
- Wilson Creek: 4
The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Thursday reported a continued decline in the rate of new cases in Chelan and Douglas counties. For the week ending Sept. 30, the two counties had 114.4 cases per 100,000 residents, compared to 203.1 per 100,000 residents for the week ending Sept. 16.
