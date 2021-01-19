MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two people posing as a deputy and Child Protective Services agent.
On Monday, a man and woman arrived at a home in the 14000 block of Road 4 Northeast, just outside of Moses Lake. The two approached the resident and claimed they were from law enforcement and CPS, according to the sheriff’s office.
“They told the homeowner that they were there to check on the children living there and asked if they could enter the home,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “The homeowner initially granted permission for the two to enter the home, but grew suspicious when the female went back to the car and sat in the driver’s seat. The homeowner then told the male not to enter the home, and warned the man that he was going inside the home to get his gun.”
Deputies say when the homeowner returned shortly after, the man and woman had left.
The male suspect identified himself as a Grant County sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff’s office says there is no record of any law enforcement or CPS assigned to any case at the Road 4 home.
“It’s likely the man and woman were impersonating officials in order to gain access to the home for reasons yet unknown, but possibly to lay the groundwork for committing future crimes at the home,” sheriff’s office officials added.
The male suspect is described as having a light brown complexion, about six-foot-2 with brown hair and a crew cut. He was wearing a black polo shirt, green tactical style pants and black shoes. He was also wearing aviator sunglasses and had a tattoo on the left side of his neck. The woman is described as white, about 170 pounds, with long brown hair. She was wearing a black dress with thick shoulder straps.
The two suspects were driving a gray Chevrolet Impala, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say anyone who is approached or contact by someone matching the descriptions should ask to see their official credentials to verify their identities. Residents can also call MACC dispatch at 509-762-1160 to confirm their credentials and identities.