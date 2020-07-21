MOSES LAKE - Grant County has surpassed 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic as another 20 cases were confirmed Tuesday.
Tuesday’s cases are residents in Grand Coulee, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the health district. The test turnaround time for these cases averaged about nine days.
“Test turnaround times are taking significantly longer than they have in the past,” health district officials stated. “This is due to the nationwide surge in cases and the limited capacity of labs to run analysis.”
Of the now 1,010 confirmed cases in the county, nine patients — up three from Monday — are currently hospitalized and 464 cases are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 79
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 5 (+1)
- Mattawa: 237 (+1)
- Moses Lake: 286 (+13)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 15
- Quincy: 226
- Royal City: 97 (+1)
- Soap Lake: 22 (+1)
- Warden: 40 (+2)
Across the state, more than 48,500 cases — an increase of more than 800 cases since Monday — have been confirmed and at least 1,465 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
me agan-- the size of cov-n19 is 0.125 um. this is far far smaller than a micron. I have read that isopropinol achalco-nice spelling- and oils-soaps break down virus outer skin and exposes its innards and it dies. I may try-what the heck- why not- at ace hardware they have a citrus based aerosol spray called filter charger- the original unsented is best-- used on a cheap-o home airfilter- it will out do a phony electrostatic 12 dollar filter hands down-- I do wonder about this being used on face masks. it could be washed off mask-reapplied. Another type of filter oil is called no-toil. dirt bike shops sell this.- it is made from highly modded animal fat, zero smell when dried.- super tacky-- comes with cleaner also-- yea it may be rambling ideas- but the way things are looking-- nothing to lose-- i have these items and more in garage.-------
Hey you never know....
I think this virus is in the air more than i 1st thought. Its been found in septic tanks, &turd lakes last december bunch of it in yellowstone park also. There was talk in spring about heat-sunlight helping kill virus. There will be people wearing face covers for years. Check out how bad it in in north east oregon folks-- 20% as of last week-- only place worse is some county in kentucky according to what i read--
Hey another question for the non-believers and take this one with a grain of salt as Im not looking to "fight it out" simply want opinions....
So we all get the death rate is low some say 0.3 some say up to 1% but here is my question....
Most people are asymtomatic but there are a lot of full hospitals which include ICU beds and respirators...those beds cost thousands of dollars! The majority of the people have poor or no insurance as it has been documented that major cities and people of color are getting hit the hardest (debatable) but even if its poor white people the majority of the insurance covering the pandemic will be paid out by the government and hard working tax payers......thats a lot of dough..who is going to cover that bill if it continues or worsens. Today we hit over 1000 deaths......it keeps getting better right, should disappear any day......
In the twisted words of Tom Hanks...Covid is like a box of chocolates....
On the average a 9 day turnaround for a test? Well that will help since most people go back to work and around their families while waiting for results......the train is off the tracks.....woooooohoooooo!!
If people washed their hands regularly, wore masks, and kept their social distance from each other, these three simple behaviors could stop most all of the Covid-19 pandemic, even without a vaccine or additional treatments, according to a new study.
Well maybe we can keep educating the public.
If you go to gas stations and other stores in ML there are a lot of people still not wearing mask.
I agree wholeheartedly, you will see a wild backlash coming from the other side before bedtime!
Another opinion how they are going to stop a Highly contagious Virus.. If you believed this nonsense YOU WOULDN'T BE IN TOWN TATTLING on people.. You'd be home taking care of yourself and social distancing.. But again another person who wants to do it their way and then tell everyone else how to do it..
I'm so tired of people going to town, shopping, walking around, and thinking just because they have a mask on they are doing everything right.. Hypocrites !!!
Whose tattling? Is that a legit word?
Which makes the death rate .03%
CDC website from 4 days ago says around 6%. Not sure any of us should be ok with a death rate of any number. Maybe we can wear a mask and prevent this.
