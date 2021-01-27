MOSES LAKE - The health district has confirmed another seven COVID-19 deaths in Grant County as the total number of virus deaths has topped 100.
Grant County is now at 105 confirmed virus deaths, according to the health district.
One of the seven deaths confirmed Wednesday was associated with the outbreak at Columbia Crest in Moses Lake. The individual was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. This brings the total virus deaths at Columbia Crest to 14.
The other six deaths include an Ephrata man in his 50s, a Moses Lake man in his 60s, a Mattawa woman in her 60s, and Moses Lake man in his 70s, a rural Othello man in his 70s and a Quincy man in his 70s. All six individuals had underlying health conditions.
The health district says 56 of the 105 confirmed virus deaths in Grant County are associated with long-term care facilities.