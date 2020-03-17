EPHRATA - Grant County has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Ephrata to coordinate resources responding to the COVID-19 cases and exposures.
Sheriff Tom Jones on Monday directed that the EOC be activated. Representatives from Grant County public safety agencies began gathering Tuesday morning to share information and prioritize resources.
The decision to activate the EOC was prompted by Grant County commissioners declaring a local emergency, which is normal procedure for a major emergency threatening or happening in Grant County.
“COVID-19 is a very serious virus that will affect many residents in Grant County,” Jones stated. “I am committing to you that we in the Emergency Operations Center will work diligently with the health district and our other partners to reduce the spread of the virus and make sure that our residents are kept informed. I implore everyone to utilize social distancing and wash your hands.”
Operational priorities at the EOC are to protect life, coordinate resources to reduce the spread of the virus, and coordinate resources to support response and recovering for local government and private businesses, according to the sheriff’s office.
Many Grant County offices are limiting public access and residents are encouraged to use alternate means of communication and service including by phone, email, mail and the county’s website.
All jury trials for both superior and district court have been postponed until May 1, according to county commissioners. Jail visiting hours have also been suspended.
As of Monday afternoon, the Grant County Health District is reporting at least seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, with that number expected to increase.
