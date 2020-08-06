MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Health District is reporting 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The running total during the pandemic is now at 1,436 confirmed cases.
Thursday’s cases are residents in Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake, Warden and Wilson Creek. The residents were tested between July 23 and Aug. 5, with an average test turnaround time of four days and a range of one to 12 days, according to the health district.
Grant County has had 382 new cases in the last 14 days, the health district added.
There are currently 12 Grant County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, down two from Wednesday. The median age for current hospitalizations is 55, with a range of ages between 42 and 71. Previous cases now listed as recovered remains at 688.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 1 (Health district unable to confirm)
- Ephrata: 111 (+5)
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 6
- Mattawa: 309 (+9)
- Moses Lake: 414 (+18)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 19 (+1)
- Quincy: 347 (+9)
- Royal City: 113 (+2)
- Soap Lake: 29 (+1)
- Warden: 83 (+11)
- Wilson Creek: 3 (+1)
Health district Administrator Theresa Adkinson said Thursday during a weekly press briefing that social gatherings continue to drive the high rate of COVID-19 cases in the county and to reduce the transmission rate, residents need to limit their social interactions. Adkinson added that on average each confirmed case is exposing the virus to multiple people. The state’s goal is for the “effective reproduction number,” defined as the estimated number of new people that a single COVID-19 case will infect, to be less than one. The latest data shows the reproductive number estimated at about 1.1 for eastern Washington counties and about 1.2 in western Washington counties. The state does not break down the data by individual county for effective reproduction number.
Statewide, more than 60,000 cases have been confirmed and at least 1,624 people have died according to the state Department of Health.
(4) comments
Reading the article, this number represents people tested between July 23 and Aug 5, whose results just happened to all come back today. It is taking WAY too long for test results. Unless and until there is an instant test, or at least one with same or next day results, this virus is not going to be controlled. Too many people have mild symptoms, get tested, wait a few days with no results, feel good, go back to work or start socializing, then find out they were positive.
Enough with the “cases” already. Who gives a flying s— when all we SHOULD care about is deaths. We still have a 99.98% survival rate (even higher if you’re under 70!). Do we repeat flu cases, coronary disease or failed suicides this way? Nope! Get over the fear and stop dismantling our beautiful country!! There, I’ve spoken. LOL 😂
👍
THURSDAYS SUCK!
