EPHRATA - Grant County, along with six other counties, were approved Saturday to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start plan.”
The other six counties approved on Saturday include Cowlitz, Island, Jefferson, Mason, Pacific and San Juan, according to the state Coronavirus Response Joint Information Center.
A total of 21 counties have now been approved to move to Phase 2: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Whitman.
“With Phase 2 there are many additional steps businesses will need to have in place before they are authorized to open their doors,” Grant County Health District officials stated. “Many local businesses have already been working on their reopening plans in anticipation of moving to the next phase.”
Businesses in counties approved to move to Phase 2 must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined by the state here: https://bit.ly/2ZxnHWP.
Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan allows camping, and new construction, as well as in-store retail purchases, with restrictions. Barber shops and salons can also reopen at that time, and restaurants can reopen at half capacity and table sizes limited to five.
(2) comments
No mention of when?
Reread the first paragraph
