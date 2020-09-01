MOSES LAKE - Per county approval, Illinois-based Invenergy is breaking ground on its 700-acre solar farm just north of the Grant County International Airport.
In mid-August, Grant County approved the permits needed to begin construction on the solar complex. The project will be situated at 5010 Rd. 10 NE which is located about one mile northwest of the main runway at the Grant County International Airport.
Invenergy plans to develop a photovoltaic solar electrical generating facility with an energy storage system that will generate up to 120 megawatts of renewable energy.
The project will connect to Grant PUD’s transmission system.
Grant County’s planning department says Invenergy hopes to finish construction on the project by the end of 2020.
(9) comments
What I find the most interesting is how the location Ifiber has listed for construction is NOT only owned irrigated very expensive land but owned by a dairy that needs that location for their feed needs..
In addition it is only half the size that Ifiber says the project acreage is.. It would make more sense if it was further up the road on the thousands of acres the Government owns..
I don't know though..
It would be interesting who is contracting to purchase the power from a 700 acre solar facility.. Companies like that don't build without obtaining a guaranteed purchaser..
WAAAH!!! I dont like change
same story as wind-- If it could just be stored in some giant battery with inverter until its needed. Idea- how bout zero intrest loans to retrofit homes with triple glass argon insulated windows, wall & attic insulation. -- this would require less power to heat & cool. It could be nation wide program-- pardon the spelling-- ss
Somebody swooped in on some subsidy cash.
All these green energy people are gonna look like idiots when they start having to pay to recycle all this crap before it even pays for itself.
Spoken like a true idiot.
Why is it you feel like you should pop on and insult someone with out any knowledge of the article. Does it make you feel better about yourself? Here is a fact I'm sure you wont like. The prior administration gave 90 billion to these "green" companies and ALL of them went bankrupt. Who is the idiot?
More of our tax dollars being poured down the fraud drain known as "renewable" energy. Maybe Ifiber missed the story, TODAY, about solar panels breaking down in such high numbers, there's nowhere to dump them...
Where is this brilliant story? Oan? Infowars? Cause I can't find it.
This is crap. Wonder how much the city stands to make on this?
