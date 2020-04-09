EPHRATA - A number of churches in Grant County are offering virtual Good Friday and Easter Sunday services.
In-person church gatherings are not allowed under Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order that is in place through May 4. To accommodate residents, churches are offering services online.
List of church services:
COULEE CITY
Almira / Coulee Dam Community Church
Time: Easter Sunday, 11:00am
Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/almiracouleedamchurch/
Bethel Lutheran Church
Time: Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday Services prerecorded and posted each day when available.
Where to Watch: Access Facebook or YouTube via website: www.ziongrandcoulee.org
EPHRATA
Bread of Life Ministry
Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 10:00am
Where to Watch: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/breadoflifeministry2005
Community Church of Ephrata
Time:
• Good Friday Service 7:00pm
• Easter Sunday Service 10:00am
Where to Watch: Facebook Livestream: www.facebook.com/cceonthehill/LIVE
Ephrata Foursquare Church
Time: Easter Sunday 10:00AM
Where to Watch: http://www.efconline.org/recent-sermons
Ephrata United Methodist Church
Time: Videos for Sunday services are posted Saturday mornings Where to Watch:
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EphrataUMC/
• Website: www.umcephrata.org/videosermons
• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAe2ivT0KxctaiNOYlUtdyw…
Holy Trinity Lutheran
Time: Easter Sunday Service, ZOOM live at 10am and uploaded to Vimeo afterwards
Where to Watch: https://vimeo.com/htsplc
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Time: Showing previous years' Easter Sunrise services Where to Watch:
• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c…/UCrnbtcsLDjvIXdAGmmnEWEQ/featured
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Ephrata-WA-182251125155765/
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Time:
• Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo - English 5:30pm, Español 7:00pm
• Good Friday/Viernes Santo – English/Español 11:00am, Adoration of the Holy Cross 3:00pm
• Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass/Misa de la Vigilia Pascual – English/Español 8:00pm
• Easter Sunday/Domingo de Pascua - English 10:00am, Español 11:30am
Where to Watch: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/St-Rose-of-Lima-Catholic-Church- 559918010820217/
GRAND COULEE
Almira / Coulee Dam Community Church
Time: Easter Sunday, 11:00am
Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/almiracouleedamchurch/
Zion Lutheran Church
Time: Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday Services prerecorded and posted each day when available.
Where to Watch: Access Facebook or YouTube via website: www.ziongrandcoulee.org
MATTAWA
Grace Lutheran Church
Time: Easter Sunrise Service and all Sundays after
Where to Watch: https://gracemda.weebly.com/pastors-pulpit.html
MOSES LAKE
Moses Lake Baptist Church
Easter Sunday 11:00am, 3:00pm, 6:00pm
Weekly Service Schedule
Sunday’s 11:00am and 6:00pm
Thursday’s 7:00pm
Wednesdays Prayer with the Pastor 10:00am
Where to Watch: http://facebook.com/moseslakebaptistchurch
Where to Watch: http://YouTube.com/moseslakebaptistchurch
Calvary Elevate
Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 9:30am
Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/calvaryelevate/
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Time:
• Maundy Thursday Service, 7:00
• Easter Sunday, 11:00am
Where to Watch: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/ebcmoses/live/
Lake City Foursquare Church
Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 10:30am Where to Watch:
• Website: https://lakecityfoursquare.churchonline.org/
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lake-City-Foursquare-Church-131543433565566/?ref=settings
Living Word Lutheran Church
Time:
• Maundy Thursday, 7:00pm
• Easter Sunday, 9:30am
Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/livingwordml/?ref=hl
Generations Church
Time:
• Good Friday, 7:00pm (Have some juice and bread ready to do communion together)
• Easter Service, 10:00 am Where to Watch:
• Website: https://www.gcmoseslake.org/
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gcmoseslake
Grace Harvest Church
Time:
• Live good Friday Devotion with communion at 7pm
• Pre-recorded Easter Service posted at 9:00 am Where to Watch:
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ghcmoseslake/
• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxJdcyjV47zt181RTLyKAg
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 10:00am Where to Watch:
• Website: https://ilcmoseslake.wixsite.com/mysite
• Facebook: www.facebook.com/ilcmoseslake
Moses Lake Christian Church
Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 11:00am Where to Watch:
• Website: www.mlcc.us
• Facebook, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Sz6O6zGcKJ5G63hcGhnWQ
Moses Lake Alliance Church
Time:
• Good Friday, 7:00pm
• Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 9:30am and 11:00am Where to Watch:
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/livethecall/
• Website: https://livethecall.online.church/
Northshore Church
Times:
• Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 10:30am (sermon)
• Wednesdays 1:30pm (short devotional) Where to Watch:
• Website: https://northshorebelong.com/
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/northshorebelong/
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Time:
• Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo - English 5:30pm, Español 7:00pm
• Good Friday/Viernes Santo - English 5:30pm, Español 7:00pm
• Saturday Easter Vigil Mass/Misa de la Vigilia Pascual – English/Español 8:00pm
• Easter Sunday/Domingo de Pascua - English 9:00am, Español 10:30am Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/olf.moseslake/
Sendero Life Center
Time: Easter Sunday, 9:30am Español, 11:00am and 1:00pm English Where to Watch:
• Website, www.senderolifecenter.org
• YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/senderolifecenter
• Facebook: www.facebook.com/senderochurch
• Instagram: www.instagram.com/senderolife
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
Time: Good Friday at 7pm and Easter service at 9am
Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/St-Martins-Episcopal-Church-445983095192
QUINCY
Quincy Free Methodist Church
Time:
• Good Friday Service, 6:30pm
• Easter Service, 10:30am
Where to Watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7xJNUKnYLuEE4zZUETL3bA
Saint Paul Lutheran
Time: Easter Sunday Service, ZOOM live at 10am and uploaded to Vimeo afterwards
Where to Watch: https://vimeo.com/htsplc
SOAP LAKE
Soap Lake Baptist Church
10:30 AM
WARDEN
Warden Assembly
Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 10:00am
Where to Watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDFhF74cH2qGbPdJXMAVF1A
