EPHRATA - A number of churches in Grant County are offering virtual Good Friday and Easter Sunday services.

In-person church gatherings are not allowed under Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order that is in place through May 4. To accommodate residents, churches are offering services online.

List of church services:

COULEE CITY

Almira / Coulee Dam Community Church

Time: Easter Sunday, 11:00am

Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/almiracouleedamchurch/

Bethel Lutheran Church

Time: Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday Services prerecorded and posted each day when available.

Where to Watch: Access Facebook or YouTube via website: www.ziongrandcoulee.org

EPHRATA

Bread of Life Ministry

Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 10:00am

Where to Watch: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/breadoflifeministry2005

Community Church of Ephrata

Time:

• Good Friday Service 7:00pm

• Easter Sunday Service 10:00am

Where to Watch: Facebook Livestream: www.facebook.com/cceonthehill/LIVE

Ephrata Foursquare Church

Time: Easter Sunday 10:00AM

Where to Watch: http://www.efconline.org/recent-sermons

Ephrata United Methodist Church

Time: Videos for Sunday services are posted Saturday mornings Where to Watch:

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EphrataUMC/

• Website: www.umcephrata.org/videosermons

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAe2ivT0KxctaiNOYlUtdyw…

Holy Trinity Lutheran

Time: Easter Sunday Service, ZOOM live at 10am and uploaded to Vimeo afterwards

Where to Watch: https://vimeo.com/htsplc

Our Savior's Lutheran Church

Time: Showing previous years' Easter Sunrise services Where to Watch:

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c…/UCrnbtcsLDjvIXdAGmmnEWEQ/featured

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Ephrata-WA-182251125155765/

St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church

Time:

• Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo - English 5:30pm, Español 7:00pm

• Good Friday/Viernes Santo – English/Español 11:00am, Adoration of the Holy Cross 3:00pm

• Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass/Misa de la Vigilia Pascual – English/Español 8:00pm

• Easter Sunday/Domingo de Pascua - English 10:00am, Español 11:30am

Where to Watch: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/St-Rose-of-Lima-Catholic-Church- 559918010820217/

GRAND COULEE

Almira / Coulee Dam Community Church

Time: Easter Sunday, 11:00am

Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/almiracouleedamchurch/

Zion Lutheran Church

Time: Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday Services prerecorded and posted each day when available.

Where to Watch: Access Facebook or YouTube via website: www.ziongrandcoulee.org

MATTAWA

Grace Lutheran Church

Time: Easter Sunrise Service and all Sundays after

Where to Watch: https://gracemda.weebly.com/pastors-pulpit.html

MOSES LAKE

Moses Lake Baptist Church

Easter Sunday 11:00am, 3:00pm, 6:00pm

Weekly Service Schedule

Sunday’s 11:00am and 6:00pm

Thursday’s 7:00pm

Wednesdays Prayer with the Pastor 10:00am

moseslakebaptistchurch.com

Where to Watch: http://facebook.com/moseslakebaptistchurch

Where to Watch: http://YouTube.com/moseslakebaptistchurch

Calvary Elevate

Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 9:30am

Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/calvaryelevate/

Emmanuel Baptist Church

Time:

• Maundy Thursday Service, 7:00

• Easter Sunday, 11:00am

Where to Watch: Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/ebcmoses/live/

Lake City Foursquare Church

Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 10:30am Where to Watch:

• Website: https://lakecityfoursquare.churchonline.org/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lake-City-Foursquare-Church-131543433565566/?ref=settings

Living Word Lutheran Church

Time:

• Maundy Thursday, 7:00pm

• Easter Sunday, 9:30am

Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/livingwordml/?ref=hl

Generations Church

Time:

• Good Friday, 7:00pm (Have some juice and bread ready to do communion together)

• Easter Service, 10:00 am Where to Watch:

• Website: https://www.gcmoseslake.org/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gcmoseslake

Grace Harvest Church

Time:

• Live good Friday Devotion with communion at 7pm

• Pre-recorded Easter Service posted at 9:00 am Where to Watch:

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ghcmoseslake/

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbxJdcyjV47zt181RTLyKAg

Immanuel Lutheran Church

Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 10:00am Where to Watch:

• Website: https://ilcmoseslake.wixsite.com/mysite

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/ilcmoseslake

Moses Lake Christian Church

Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 11:00am Where to Watch:

• Website: www.mlcc.us

• Facebook, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Sz6O6zGcKJ5G63hcGhnWQ

Moses Lake Alliance Church

Time:

• Good Friday, 7:00pm

• Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 9:30am and 11:00am Where to Watch:

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/livethecall/

• Website: https://livethecall.online.church/

Northshore Church

Times:

• Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 10:30am (sermon)

• Wednesdays 1:30pm (short devotional) Where to Watch:

• Website: https://northshorebelong.com/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/northshorebelong/

Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church

Time:

• Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo - English 5:30pm, Español 7:00pm

• Good Friday/Viernes Santo - English 5:30pm, Español 7:00pm

• Saturday Easter Vigil Mass/Misa de la Vigilia Pascual – English/Español 8:00pm

• Easter Sunday/Domingo de Pascua - English 9:00am, Español 10:30am Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/olf.moseslake/

Sendero Life Center

Time: Easter Sunday, 9:30am Español, 11:00am and 1:00pm English Where to Watch:

• Website, www.senderolifecenter.org

• YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/senderolifecenter

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/senderochurch

• Instagram: www.instagram.com/senderolife

St. Martin's Episcopal Church

Time: Good Friday at 7pm and Easter service at 9am

Where to Watch: https://www.facebook.com/St-Martins-Episcopal-Church-445983095192

QUINCY

Quincy Free Methodist Church

Time:

• Good Friday Service, 6:30pm

• Easter Service, 10:30am

Where to Watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7xJNUKnYLuEE4zZUETL3bA

Saint Paul Lutheran

Time: Easter Sunday Service, ZOOM live at 10am and uploaded to Vimeo afterwards

Where to Watch: https://vimeo.com/htsplc

SOAP LAKE

Soap Lake Baptist Church

10:30 AM

www.soaplakefbc.com

WARDEN

Warden Assembly

Time: Easter Sunday and every Sunday, 10:00am

Where to Watch: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDFhF74cH2qGbPdJXMAVF1A

