EPHRATA - Grant County commissioners have allocated about $5 million in CARES Act funding, including $1.4 million to the health district to cover expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and $2.5 million for small business and nonprofit grants.
A group of Grant County officials met last week to discuss and recommend a preliminary budget for the $5.4 million awarded to the county through the CARES Act.
County commissioners on Tuesday approved the following allocations, although the actual totals could change depending on actual expenses:
- $1 million to Grant County expenses
- $1.4 million to health district expenses
- $100,000 for taxing and special district expenses
- $2.5 million to grants for small businesses and nonprofit organizations
About $430,700 in CARES Act funding has not been allocated and will serve as a reserve for future needs.
“The county decided to allocate the full $1.4 million requested by the health district from their grant funding in hopes that the cities will in return, allocate additional funds to small business grants within their jurisdiction,” county commissioners stated. “It is the opinion of the board that the majority of the funds should be allocated to small businesses & nonprofit organization grants in order to mitigate significant damage to the local economy.”
Grants for small businesses and nonprofits will be administered through the Grant County Economic Development council (EDC), which currently administers the application process for the Strategic Infrastructure Program (SIP) grants throughout the county. The EDC would develop an application process and work with community members to provide a recommendation to the county commissioners for grant awards.
